Don’t Pass on Those Veggies! Eating the Right Amount Can Improve Mental Health and Happiness -USDA

When healthy adults consume the daily amount of vegetable servings recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) it has a positive effect on how happy the person feels, according to a study completed by scientists at the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS).

Many studies show that eating the DGA-recommended daily amounts of fruits and vegetables is good for our general health, but only a few studies have demonstrated the role that vegetable consumption (separate from fruits) has on one’s mental health.

A group of scientists at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, conducted an eight-week study to evaluate the impact of increasing daily vegetable servings to match DGA recommendations on how happy one perceives themself to be, a key measurement of psychological well-being.

