Dorot Farm – The First Loads of Fresh and Sweet Carrots arrive to the Northeast Region

Dorot Farm, the number one carrots grower group of fresh and sweet carrots from Israel, has their first loads of fresh jumbo and cello carrots arriving to the Northeast Market with fresh production.

Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm, said “According to our main customers in food service and retail, when they sell fresh production they always benefit in the long run. You buy fresh, you sell more!” Ben-Dror adds “The market is now in transition from the old crop storage carrots from Canada to the fresh crop from the new season.”

BDA/Dorot Farm Number 1 Grower Group, is the number 1 exporter of fresh and sweet carrots around the world, exporting to North America, Europe and Africa. Jumbo carrots and cello carrots in 1, 2, and 5 pound bags are delivered direct from our farm to the customers.

For more information about Dorot Farm fresh and sweet carrots, please visit www.dorotfarm.com. BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters are located in New York. For additional information please call 516-882-2018.