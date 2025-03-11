Dorot Gardens Partners With HOMEMADE and HOMEMADE LIVE!

BAYONNE, N.J. — Dorot Gardens®, the leader in fresh, flash-frozen, pre-portioned garlic and herbs, announces its partnership with HOMEMADE and HOMEMADE Live!, the flagship cooking show. Dorot Gardens will be featured in a series of HOMEMADE Interactive & Engaging Culinary Experiences. These livestream and on-demand cooking classes, led by Joel Gamoran and guest chefs, are designed to empower home cooks with practical skills, step-by-step recipes, and professional tips.

Dorot Gardens’ first class will be held on March 27th and will showcase a delicious Dorot Gardens Herbed Lasagna and Salad class. Registration is now open at the Homemade Classes Website: https://homemadecooking.com/. Additional classes are scheduled for April 10th featuring delicious Veal Piccata with Dorot Gardens Garlic and Parsley with sautéed green beans with Dorot Gardens Glazed Onions. Look for additional classes to follow.

Dorot Gardens makes cooking easier, mess-free, and flavorful—all with a simple “Pop. Drop. Done.” The brand’s innovative frozen garlic and herb cubes, now in refreshed, vibrant packaging, eliminate the hassle of chopping, peeling, and measuring, giving home cooks instant access to garden-fresh flavor with zero waste. The unique flash-freezing process preserves freshness, locks in essential nutrients, and extends shelf life—putting an end to wilted herbs and shriveled garlic. Gone are the days of tedious chopping and measuring! Dorot Gardens’ fresh, flash-frozen, pre-portioned garlic and herbs offer consumers a hassle-free way to add vibrant, authentic flavor to any dish. The brand’s proprietary freezing method ensures longer shelf life, reduces food waste, and eliminates seasonal supply issues.

“We are delighted to partner with Homemade to continue promoting our mission, which is simple—make cooking delicious meals as easy as ‘Pop. Drop. Done,'” says Michele Abo, General Manager at Kayco, the parent company of Dorot Gardens. “By aligning with Homemade, we are enabling home cooks to effortlessly elevate their meals with the freshest garlic and herbs, any time of year.”

Dorot Gardens is also proud to be a sponsor of HOMEMADE Live! which airs on PBS, YouTube, Alaska Airlines and Roku. The show’s chef and host, Joel Gamoran, is also an author and food educator with a mission to make cooking fun, accessible, and resourceful. Known for his infectious energy and creative approach to cooking, Joel has built a loyal following through his work with Sur La Table, the hit TV show Scraps on A&E, and now, HOMEMADE Live!. His culinary style blends flavorful, no-waste cooking with a passion for food and storytelling, making him a trusted voice in the food industry.

“We are thrilled to have Dorot Gardens as part of the HOMEMADE Cooking classes and sponsor of our PBS show, HOMEMADE Live!,” says Chef Joel Gamoran. “Our shared commitment to promoting the best cooking habits with the finest ingredients makes this a perfect match.”

The alliance between HOMEMADE and Dorot Gardens is a natural fit, as both brands are deeply rooted in bringing people together through food. HOMEMADE champions sustainability, food education, and reducing food waste. Through partnerships with organizations and brands like Dorot Gardens, HOMEMADE promotes smart cooking habits using whole food ingredients. The goal of HOMEMADE and Dorot Gardens is to bring people back to the table, fostering connection through shared meals.

HOMEMADE is a dynamic culinary platform that brings people together through engaging cooking classes, interactive experiences, and entertaining food content. Led by Chef Joel Gamoran, HOMEMADE makes cooking approachable, exciting, and fun for food lovers of all skill levels.

Through live virtual cooking classes, streaming series, and brand collaborations, Homemade offers an immersive food experience that educates, inspires, and connects audiences. Whether teaching home cooks how to master simple, delicious meals, collaborating with top chefs and brands, or highlighting sustainable food practices, Homemade delivers authentic storytelling and high-energy culinary entertainment.

Kayco, (www.KAYCO.com) headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of kosher foods. It has expanded to a Kayco Beyond Division to distribute natural and specialty products to the general market. These brands currently are Absolutely! Gluten Free®, Mighty Sesame Co.®, Wonder Juice™, and Dorot Gardens®.