Doug Fisher Joins ProduceIQ

Salinas, CA — Doug Fisher has joined ProduceIQ as Vice President of Insights, and brings over 30 years of produce industry buying, selling and data analytics experience to the most innovative marketplace for qualified produce buyers and suppliers. Doug will be driving ProduceIQ’s goal to improve the time, access, and information available for both buyers and suppliers, enabling a healthier fresh produce industry.

“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to parlay my years in the fresh produce industry into this organization. What this team has built to date is impressive and is gaining traction rapidly. Buyers are more tech savvy than ever and the younger generation of buyers and sellers who have grown up communicating digitally don’t want to be making hundreds of phone calls. While still respecting the process of negotiating a deal, ProduceIQ has developed a platform that simply changes the medium of the communications, and adds efficiencies and improves accuracy. This is an exciting time in our industry, and I am honored to have been selected to join ProduceIQ and be given a chance to affect change,” said Fisher.

The ProduceIQ marketplace is designed to facilitate efficient negotiations, and operates as a complement to a company’s ERP, logistics and inventory management systems. Registration and access to the platform is free for both buyers and suppliers, with suppliers paying a small fee on successful transactions. Many of the tools offered and planned will be completely free. All parties benefit from saving time, achieving optimal prices and receiving valuable information.

Produce buyers benefit by finding the right produce quickly, without the need for numerous phone calls. Suppliers, including small and local growers, gain direct access to new, large-scale customers and to sale opportunities that wouldn’t have been available without a marketplace.

“Doug, with his experience in produce transactions and his pioneering efforts in produce data analytics, is a perfect addition to our team as we continue to build out the platform. Stay tuned as we have some cool projects planned,” said Mark Campbell, CEO.

