Dream Foods International Announces New Volcano Lemon-Ginger Burst New USDA Organic Volcano Burst Line

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Dream Foods International, LLC (www.dreamfoods.com), a specialist in branded organic citrus juices from Italy, has launched its new USDA organic Volcano Lemon Ginger Burst. The lemon ginger is a trending flavor in many categories and sales are proving as such for the company.

Dream Foods has been a constant innovator in the squeeze bottle juice category, as it is the only company who is offering USDA organic squeeze bottles in the United States. Today’s consumer is much more informed about the products they are bringing home to their families and the trend for cleaner products is stronger than ever.

Sales and Business Development Director David Dalessandro noted, “We wanted to bring something new and exciting to our Volcano Burst product line and thought lemon-ginger was the perfect hot new flavor.” Dream Foods first brought the new Volcano Lemon Ginger Burst to their warehouse in November 2019 with immediate acceptance of some large retail chains. Dalessandro added, “It was nice to see our team put their ideas together and launch the new flavor ahead of big players like Coca Cola with its Sprite Ginger.” https://www.delish.com/food-news/a30911902/sprite-ginger/

The company anticipates the new organic Volcano Lemon Ginger Burst to grow tremendously and is looking forward to continually bring new and exciting flavors to their customers.

More information about Dream Foods International can be found at www.dreamfoods.com.

About Dream Foods International, LLC

Dream Foods International, LLC distributes a super-premium, organic, Kosher, not from concentrate citrus juice line that includes Italian Volcano® Lemon and Lime Juice, as well as the best-selling Volcano Lemon & Lime Burst®. The Santa Monica–based company continues to broaden its distribution in the United States and Canada with product available in chains like Costco, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Weis, Giant Eagle, Raley’s, The Fresh Market, Total Wine and More, Sobeys Canada, and Longo’s Canada. Consumers can search on the company’s website at www.dreamfoods.com to get recipes and help locating retailers in their area.