Driscoll’s Announces the Return of the Sweetness Worth Sharing Berry Mobile Tour 

The company’s iconic Berry Mobile will embark on a summer tour of the Northeast to offer consumers moments of sweetness with free berry treats and activities

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. — Driscoll’s, recently named one of Fast Company’s most innovative companies, is bringing back its delightful Berry Mobile Tour to the Northeast, this summer. With 21 planned stops including New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. the tour brings to life Driscoll’s Sweetness Worth Sharing™ campaign, offering berry lovers at each tour stop an opportunity to create memories and form special moments of connection with Only the Finest Berries™. Highlights of this branded experience will include free berry treats as well as fun and interactive elements.

“Driscoll’s Sweetness Worth Sharing™ campaign was inspired by human connection and the unique ways we create memories in small, everyday moments,” said Jamie Bassmann, director of brand & digital marketing at Driscoll’s. “The Berry Mobile not only provides a deeper more memorable in-person brand moment, with two-way conversation, but when overlayed with a digital and social media strategy, we are able to increase our reach and impact of our investment. Experiential brand marketing can be thought of as the easiest, turn-key solution for reaching millions of berry consumers, in-person, with a tasty and memorable brand experience.”

A strategic focus on priority markets was placed for cities in the Northeast. The Berry Mobile will be centrally positioned at highly attended community gatherings, mainly in New York and Boston, with 12 new events for 2024. This expansion is anticipated to increase total attendance by an impressive 39%. The experience will feature free berry sundaes and berry bowls served from Driscoll’s eye-catching Berry Mobile. The set-up will also offer cornhole, giant four-in-a-row and an on-site mailbox where attendees can share the experience via postcard. Attendees are encouraged to post their memories with the Berry Mobile on social media and tag the brand. The list of all the tour stops scheduled until the end of September can be found on driscolls.com here.

“This summer, we added more stops to the Berry Mobile’s tour schedule to share the unparalleled joy that comes with eating fresh, delicious berries. Taking a regional approach in our top markets with high brand awareness will open the door to events within a day’s drive that can provide not only a larger pool of events to choose from, but also allows a presence in multiple markets,” said Hannah Cannon, brand marketing specialist, Driscoll’s. “In its larger-than-life yellow and joyful berry icons, the Berry Mobile will be hard to miss and impossible to resist.”

To keep up with the latest and learn more about the berrylicious adventure this summer, visit Driscolls.com/sweetnessworthsharing/tour.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s berries are grown in more than 20 countries and are available for consumers in more than 40 countries across North America, Australia, Europe, and China.