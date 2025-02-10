Driscoll’s Celebrates Milestone Achievement in Grocery Industry Rankings

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Driscoll’s, a family-owned business for generations, is honored to be recognized as the #2 retail food and beverage brand in Circana’s ranking of top food and beverage brands. This achievement highlights an essential part of Driscoll’s mission to continually delight consumers through flavor innovation to meet the growing consumer demand for delicious fresh produce.

Since earning a spot in the top ten in 2019, Driscoll’s has maintained steady growth, driven by a commitment to delivering Only the Finest Berries™. For year-end 2024, Driscoll’s was one of only two brands among the top 15 to achieve double-digit growth in both unit and dollar sales, in what’s been a challenging environment for many companies in food and beverage.

“It’s truly humbling to see Driscoll’s recognized alongside iconic brands,” said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll’s. “Our success comes from staying true to our purpose: prioritizing flavor so that healthy produce can be an irresistible part of a balanced diet. Every berry we grow reflects years of dedication to quality and taste, ensuring our consumers have an exceptional experience.”

“Driscoll’s has earned its position as the 2nd-highest selling brand nationally, climbing two spots from last year with an impressive 12% growth in sales and 13% growth in units sold, making it the fastest-growing brand among the top 40 in U.S. retail,” said Jonna Parker, vice president of the fresh foods group at Circana. “The U.S. market has demonstrated that consumers prioritize fresh produce, even in the face of economic uncertainty and inflation. U.S. fresh berries have been one of the highest growth consumer goods for many years, setting an example for the global opportunity for category growth.”

Berries have emerged as one of the fastest-growing fresh food categories, contributing $4.2 billion in sales over the last five years, according to Circana. Driscoll’s, with innovations like the Sweetest Batch™ premium segment, and a sizeable organic offering, has helped set new standards for flavor and choice in fresh produce. The company’s dedication to excellence earned it a spot on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great-tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe, and China in over 22 countries.