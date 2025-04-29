Driscoll’s Names Gaëlle Le Meur as Chief People Officer

Appointment Strengthens Global Growth and Talent Development Strategy

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Driscoll’s announced the appointment of Gaëlle Le Meur as Chief People Officer. Reporting directly to Driscoll’s CEO, Soren Bjorn, Gaëlle will lead the company’s global People function, including talent strategy, organizational effectiveness, leadership development, and inclusion efforts. A proven global leader with more than 20 years of experience, Gaëlle brings deep expertise in organizational design, talent management, and driving cultural renewal – capabilities that are essential to Driscoll’s vision of investing in the people who power its growth around the world.

Gaëlle joins Driscoll’s from The Estée Lauder Companies, where she most recently served as Vice President, Human Resources Business Partner, Global Supply Chain. In this role, she led a team of 70 and spearheaded the people strategy for a complex global value chain – aligning talent, capability building, and organizational transformation with business priorities. She has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead through change while championing diverse leadership and cross-cultural collaboration.

Previously, as Regional Vice President, HR EMEA, Gaëlle oversaw a team of 100 supporting 60 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. There, she implemented a refreshed regional HR strategy focused on agility, succession planning, and the development of globally minded leaders. Her efforts strengthened workforce planning, modernized HR processes, and advanced cultural and inclusion initiatives across diverse markets.

“As the global leader in fresh berries, with talent that spans continents, we must continue our momentum by scaling our people capabilities with intentionality that aligns to our mission, vision, and values,” said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll’s. “Gaëlle’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a world-class people function – one that reflects the scale and diversity of our global operations and helps cultivate the next generation of talent and leadership.”

Gaëlle began her career with LVMH, serving in HR leadership roles at Le Bon Marché and Sephora, before joining Estée Lauder in 2007. She is known for her ability to drive results through people, empower diverse teams, and build bridges across cultures and functions. A certified psychologist, she holds a master’s degree in human resources.

