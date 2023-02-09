Driscoll’s of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Announces New Leadership

Wyard Stomp has been promoted to Managing Director, Driscoll’s of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The role reports to Driscoll’s Chairman and CEO, J. Miles Reiter. With Driscoll’s mission to continually delight berry consumers through alignment of customers and berry growers, this organizational change fuels the growth trajectory and innovation of an important geographical region in the berry category.

“We look forward to Wyard’s dynamic leadership and the insurgent attitude he will bring to energize both employees and growers towards our goal of Driscoll’s being the leading fresh berry company in all of Europe and the Middle East,” said Reiter. “When we promote from within, we are recognizing the excellence and passion our employees have for our mission.”

Driscoll’s of EMEA is poised for its next stage of growth and development. The company will continue to focus on building its business through the recently completed acquisition of Berry Gardens, and through innovations such as paperboard packaging and the integration of more effective supply chain logistics solutions.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to continue this vision of an exciting future for a complex category that is fueled by innovation and flavor,” said Stomp. “I look forward to engaging with our customers, growers and consumers.”

Stomp, a native of the Netherlands, joined Driscoll’s in 2012 as part of the company’s European unit, after having worked for a dairy cooperative in Europe. In 2017, he relocated his family to California, where he held the role of Chief Commercial Officer for Driscoll’s largest business unit.