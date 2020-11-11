Dry Up Those Tears: Sunions Are Back and Better Than Ever

PARMA, ID – Sunions®, America’s first tearless and sweet onion, are hitting retail shelves this week. Decades of research and a tightly controlled testing protocol are to thank for these game-changing onions.

“Sunions undergo a certification process unique to the onion category. A sensory panel determines the ship date of Sunions by following a protocol consisting of three separate tests for both flavor and tearlessness,” said Sunions project manager, Jeff Boettge, “It is not a Sunion until we say it is.”

Sunions are the sweet result of more than three decades of research and development via natural plant breeding methods. They are a long-day sweet onion variety grown domestically in California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington. Unlike other long-day onions, Sunions become sweeter with every added day in storage.

“It’s a unique combination of flavor compounds that contribute to the incredible flavor profile of Sunions which is consistently sweet, mild, and crunchy. Sunions maintain a tightly-controlled brand promise stating that the onion must be certified both tearless and sweet before shipping to retailers,” said Boettge.

For more information, visit www.iheartsunions.com. For product availability, please contact Sunions exclusive distributors Onions 52 and Peri & Sons Farms.

About Sunions®

