Duda Farm Fresh Foods Announces Retirement Of Senior Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn, announces the well-deserved retirement of Rick Alcocer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Rick began his life-long career in the fresh produce industry following graduation from the University of Southern California in 1980 when he accepted the position of financial analyst with Dole Fresh Vegetables (known then as Bud Antle, Inc.).

After eight years at Dole and having been bitten by the produce bug Rick transitioned to Tanimura & Antle, where he spent nearly 15 years honing his skills. He assumed various roles at T&A, including Account Executive, General Sales Manager, and ultimately Director of Retail Sales. In 2003, Duda was fortunate to welcome Rick as the Director of Fresh Sales.

During Rick’s four-decade career, he has witnessed numerous industry shifts, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences, adeptly navigating each change and forging enduring relationships within the industry. Rick’s ability to lead and work with others was demonstrated in his appointment as the first American Chair of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (2017-2018), where he had been a board member for over 25 years.

“As Rick embarks on his retirement, I express our deepest appreciation for his unwavering commitment to the industry and over two decades of service at Duda Farm Fresh Foods”, said Mark Bassetti, President, Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “He has made an undeniable impact on both Duda and the produce industry at large. I wish him a future filled with well-earned rest and enjoyment.”

In his retirement, Rick plans to spend more time with his grandsons and family, traveling, fly-fishing, hiking, and gardening. He is also hoping to learn how to sleep past 4am every morning.

