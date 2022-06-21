Duda Farm Fresh Foods Announces Sammy Duda as CEO-Elect of Duda

Oviedo, Florida – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA and a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, announces the company’s president, Samuel “Sammy” Duda, has been named CEO-elect of DUDA. This decision marks the culmination of a nearly year-long process led by DUDA’s Board of Directors with support from an international leadership advisory firm.

Sammy will continue to fulfill the responsibilities of his existing role until transitioning to CEO of DUDA on January 1, 2023. At that time, his role will shift to one of oversight for Duda Farm Fresh Foods as he begins guiding the family-owned and operated diversified land company’s consolidated business vision, goals, and values.

“I couldn’t be more humbled and proud to have the opportunity to lead DUDA as a fourth-generation family member and continue our commitment to our values,” says Sammy. “I look forward to learning from and working with DUDA’s leaders and Board of Directors for the continued success of the company and all of its stakeholders.”

DUDA’s current CEO, David Duda, has served in this role since 2010 and was the first member of the Duda family’s fourth generation to earn the position. The legacy of family leadership will continue with Sammy’s selection as CEO-elect. According to noted family business experts, only three percent of family businesses make it beyond their third generation in terms of leadership succession.

“We have been blessed with great foresight by previous generations, plus an ongoing commitment to leadership succession within this fourth generation of the Duda family,” says David. “I’m grateful to everyone for my 12 years as CEO and am excited to work closely with Sammy through the remainder of my tenure as we prepare for the transition. Sammy is skilled at building relationships, and I am confident he will do a great job as the new CEO.”

Over the next six months, Sammy will work alongside David Duda, DUDA’s executive leadership team, and the company’s Board of Directors to make his transition as seamless and productive as possible at both the Duda Farm Fresh Foods and DUDA corporate executive levels.

# # #

About Duda Farm Fresh Foods

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor, and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.