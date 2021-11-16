Duda Farm Fresh Foods Invests In Online Product Purchasing Tool

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, announces the investment in an online product purchasing tool that will allow the brand to continue meeting shoppers needs post-pandemic. The tool is connected to major national retailers and grocery fulfillment companies.

Duda Farms Fresh Foods has invested in a purchasing tool that will further enhance its in-store product locator to make Dandy branded products easily accessible online with the click of a button. Shoppers will simply go to the product locator page on Duda’s website then click ‘Buy Online.’

“One of the most frequently asked questions we get from shoppers on social media is, ‘Where can I buy this product?’ So, a few years ago we invested in a more traditional product locator tool that solved this problem,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Now, we are in the next phase of meeting consumer expectations and wanted to make it easier for people to add Dandy branded products directly to their online shopping cart.”

This new asset will not only benefit sales for Duda Farm Fresh Foods, but retail partner sales as well. The company will be investing in more marketing to bring awareness of this tool to consumers to drive traffic and ultimately increase product purchases for its retail partners.

“At Duda Farm Fresh Foods, we are committed to innovation and forward thinking,” said Sammy Duda, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “This ‘buy online’ investment is just one of many ways we are responding to trends to keep consumers and our customers happy. We look forward to continuing this type of growth in the coming years!”

Duda Farm Fresh Foods also recently launched the Dandygram, a bi-weekly market update to keep its customers informed about crop conditions, product availability, and market insights. To receive this news directly into your inbox, visit trade.dudafresh.com/dandygram-signup.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla.