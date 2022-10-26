Duda Farm Fresh Foods Set to Debut New Product Size Offering

Oviedo, Florida – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, will spotlight its new single count Organic Celery Heart product at the IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show this week in Orlando. The product will also be on display at the Fresh Ideas Showcase.

The addition to Duda Farm Fresh Foods already impressive portfolio of produce was created to meet a growing shopper need to reduce waste in the kitchen while still enjoying organic products at a competitive price point.

“This product will help retailers expand their produce offerings to provide shoppers more variety and pique the interest of those purchasing for a single person or smaller household,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “With consumers continuing to be mindful of food waste and with an increasing organic market demand, we’ve adapted our current celery heart pack to offer shoppers and retailers more purchasing options.”

The single count organic celery heart is now available to purchase. For those interested in placing an order, please contact sales@dudafresh.com.

To learn more, please stop by booth #3761 to speak to a Duda Farm Fresh Foods team member and to see the new product firsthand. For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Duda Farm Fresh Foods

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor, and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.