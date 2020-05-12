Dulcinea Expands “Fruit of Legendary Perfection” Brand

LOS ANGELES, CA – In a move that marries two of the country’s premier melon growers, Dulcinea Farms announces an exclusive agreement to market and distribute Kiss Melons.

“We are excited to add Kiss Melons to our existing melon portfolio,” said Josh Leichter, General Manager of Dulcinea Farms. “The Sugar Kiss and Summer Kiss Melons complement our PureHeart, SugarDaddy, SunnyGold and Tuscan-Style Melons perfectly, and the fact that Kiss Melons are already offered by many of our current retail partners should make it seamless for customers.”

Kiss Melons will continue to be predominantly grown and harvested in Arizona by Diana and Milas Russell, Jr., the founders of the specialty melon brand in 2006.

“We are delighted to have a partner with the same drive for quality that has been at the heart of our Kiss Melon program for the past decade,” said Milas Russell, Jr. of Kiss Melons LLC. “The move to have Dulcinea market and distribute Kiss Melons allows us to continue to seek and produce new varieties and unique flavors which have been a hallmark of our melon program.”

Starting in June 2020, Dulcinea Farms will offer Sugar Kiss and Summer Kiss melons throughout the domestic US season. Dulcinea’s grower in the Central Valley in California is Dresick Farms, selected to ensure superior eating quality and the highest packing standards during the summer months. With plans to ship out of Yuma, AZ and Central, CA, the Kiss Melon season will continue through late November.

ABOUT PACIFIC TRELLIS FRUIT®/DULCINEA®:

Established in 1999, Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and citrus. With the acquisition of Dulcinea® Farms in 2014, Pacific Trellis Fruit® added Premium Mini Seedless Watermelons and Tuscan Style® Extra Sweet Cantaloupe to its portfolio. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company also has sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ and Nogales, AZ. In addition to a robust product portfolio and a global business structure, Pacific Trellis Fruit®/Dulcinea® also supports global environmental and social responsibility programs and is committed to a greener planet by working with growers that are Rainforest Alliance Certified and Fair Trade Certified.