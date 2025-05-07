Dulzura’s Coconut Snack That Satisfies Without Compromise

Moca, PR — Dulzura’s coconut snacks combine bold tropical flavor with better-for-you ingredients in a craveable bite. Made from a unique blend of coconut macaroon and coconut chips, each snack is infused with homemade coconut cream to achieve a soft and chewy texture that’s both satisfying and naturally sweet. They’re 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made without cholesterol or trans fats, making them a smart choice for health-conscious consumers. Individually wrapped for freshness and portion control, these bites come in resealable pouches for easy, on-the-go snacking.

Available in a variety of tropical-inspired flavors—Original Coconut, Coconut with Chia, Coconut with Guava, Coconut with Ginger, and Coconut with Pineapple—these snacks are more than delicious, they’re functional. With no preservatives, very low sodium, and plant-based ingredients, each bite supports balanced snacking without compromise. Whether you’re seeking a guilt-free treat, on-the-go energy, or a healthy snack to stock in-store, Dulzura’s coconut line delivers on today’s clean-label expectations—one soft, chewy bite at a time.

About Dulzura Borincana

Founded in 1998 by Carlos Rivera, Dulzura Borincana, Inc., began as a modest family business in Moca, Puerto Rico, specializing in traditional sweets like coconut candy and sesame bars. With a vision for growth and a commitment to quality, Carlos and his wife, Carmen Ríos, transformed the company into a leading manufacturer of Caribbean-inspired snacks. Today, Dulzura Borincana offers over 30 unique flavors across 60 different packaging options, all crafted from natural fruits, seeds, and vegetables without artificial additives. Their product line includes vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free options, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking authentic tropical flavors. The company’s dedication to innovation and excellence has expanded its reach to more than 40 U.S. states and international markets, making Dulzura Borincana a symbol of pride and entrepreneurial spirit.

Dulzuras’s products can be found online, in supermarkets or in chain stores Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross.

To learn more, visit: https://dulzuraborincana.com/

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram @DulzuraBorincana.