Duncan Family Farms Provides Promotable Opportunities Ahead of Annual Spike in Herb Consumption

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Duncan Family Farms, a leading grower of certified organic baby leaf items and fresh herbs, offers retailers merchandising and sales support with their line of 18 fresh, organic herb varieties heading into the holiday cooking season.

According to Google trends, there is a clear spike in search volume for terms involving “fresh herbs” leading up to Thanksgiving and following through to Christmas. This presents a great deal of opportunity to drive sales at the retail level by carrying sought-after herbs in-store for consumers to easily purchase when shopping for the recipes they’ve discovered online.

“During the holiday season, we see the usage of rosemary, sage, and thyme increase by as much as 300%!” said Patty Emmert, community relations and marketing manager for Duncan Family Farms. “This particular herb trio is known as the poultry blend and when sold together, can increase in sales up to 500%. We are happy to offer this special blend to serve consumer demand and offer our customers a product that is highly sought after.”

In addition to the poultry blend, other herb varietals see a slight increase from 10-20% above regular sales. Duncan Family Farms recommends ensuring a well-stocked herb selection to not only inspire sales, but also extend and increase purchases throughout the produce and meat departments.

“The holidays provide retailers an opportunity to capitalize on display solutions and cross-merchandising to increase basket rings throughout the season,” said Emmert. “By showcasing items like turkey basters, brining bags, pie dishes, and meat thermometers near fresh herbs, retailers are able to show shoppers exactly what they’ll need to prepare their holiday meals.”

In 2021, Duncan Family Farms launched its Organic Fresh Herb Line as a natural extension of its existing products. The company utilizes a multi-regional footprint to offer customers consistent supply, healthy volume, versatile pack size capabilities and exceptional product quality. With a proven track record in innovative growing practices, the herb line is also one of the first to become Sustainably Grown Certified in the U.S. while also displaying the USDA Organic Seal and CCOF certification on pack.

To learn more about Duncan Family Farms, please visit www.duncanfamilyfarms.com and duncanorganic.com.

About Duncan Family Farms

Duncan Family Farms is a family-owned, multi-regional grower of more than 8,000 acres of certified organic produce, specializing in baby lettuces, greens, kale, and herbs using sustainable, state-of-the-art farming practices. Founded in 1985 by Arnott and Kathleen Duncan, the company is one of the largest growers of organic produce, nationally recognized for their environmentally sensitive farming techniques and premium-quality fresh vegetables. Duncan Family Farms is committed to using sustainable, state-of-the-art farming practices to bring clean, healthy, life-giving food for all. To learn more, please visit www.duncanfamilyfarms.com.