dVida Announcing the Arrival of Premium Mangoes

Houston, Texas — dVida, a leading Ecuadorian shipper, exporter and importer of tropical fruits headquartered in Houston, Texas stands at the forefront of importing tropical fruits sourced from Latin America. dVida is dedicated to delivering fresh produce to markets spanning the United States and beyond.

With 35 years’ experience in the produce industry and 15 of those years performing product quality inspections, dVida’s personnel know how to maintain rigorous industry standards in production, cold-chain management throughout distribution.

“Our team’s knowledge and experience enable us to meticulously select mangoes, assuring both exceptional flavor and adherence to high-grade standards. Our mangoes are certified to guarantee the highest standards of freshness, taste, and safety in our products,” states Ana Paula Jacome, Commercial Director of dVida.

dVida’s mango products include a selection of varieties including Tommy Atkins, Kent, and Keitt, available in sizes ranging from 6 to 12. dVida utilizes both maritime and air transport for importing their fruit, that is based on the customer requirements and needs. Initial shipments of mangoes from Ecuador will be arriving in the U.S. in October and will continue through January.

“Last year the mango supply was tight through third and fourth quarters, however we were supplying mangoes throughout that period. We provide a full-service logistics solution, operating door-to-door / from farm right to your back dock,” stated Annabell Vidal, CEO of dVida.

Ecuador serves as dVida’s primary hub for tropical fruits, they also procure mangoes from Peru, Brazil, and Guatemala. This strategic sourcing approach provides a continuous supply chain, moving from one country to the next as each season begins.

“We are able to maximize availability to our customers by leveraging each of these countries diverse climate zones, rich soils, varied altitudes, abundant sunlight, and water availability to export mangoes, securing a steady supply to our global markets,” adds Jacome.

dVida is a pioneering, family-owned business, founded and led by women, specializing in the wholesale distribution of premium tropical fruits. dVida is backed by a team of seasoned agronomists with over 35 years of industry expertise. Jacome adds, “Our company blends generational expertise with a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability. Our commitment to quality control, streamlined logistics, and exceptional customer service – solidifies dVida as a trusted supplier the produce distribution sector.”