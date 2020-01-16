Eagle Eye Produce Welcomes Joe Ange as Director of Business Development

Idaho Falls, ID – Idaho Falls, Idaho based Eagle Eye Produce, a top tier Grower and Shipper of potatoes, onions, watermelons, and Nogales vegetables welcomes Joe Ange to take on a role as Director of Business Development.

Joe Ange, former Purchasing Director of Markon Cooperative Inc. is stepping into a new role for Eagle Eye Produce as Director of Business Development. After 18 years in the produce industry, Joe is eager to help build upon Eagle Eye Produce’s commodity programs.

Joe earned a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business at California Polytechnic State University in 2001. After earning his degree, he took a position at Markon where he remained for 18 years. During Joe’s time in the produce industry, he has held several positions from Quality Assurance to Customer Service, Procurement, and finally as Purchasing Director. Joe’s rich wealth of experience in this industry has qualified him to step into this new position as Director of Business Development for Eagle Eye Produce.

“Eagle Eye Produce has experienced tremendous growth in the past 20+ years across multiple commodities and I’m excited to have the opportunity to become part of a great team of leaders in our industry,” said Joe Ange.

As a veteran in the produce industry, Joe will continue to serve on the Produce

Marketing Association’s Board of Directors. Joe is looking forward to beginning his new role and is very grateful for the people, relationships, and experiences that have prepared him for this step in his career.