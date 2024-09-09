Eagle Produce LLC Recalls Whole Cantaloupe Because of Possible Health Risk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eagle Produce LLC Scottsdale, AZ is initiating a recall of 224 cases of whole cantaloupe because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. In rare cases the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illness such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The cantaloupe subject to the recall include:

Brand Item Description UPC number Code Lot Code Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 846468

The products were distributed between August 13th – 17th in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia and sold in various retail supermarkets. The cantaloupes are identified with a red and white sticker with KANDY across the top and UPC number code, 4050

No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall.

There have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items to date.

The recall is the result of routine sample testing conducted by the State of Michigan which reveled the presence of Salmonella in cantaloupe sold at retail.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them. Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674 Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5PM PST. Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.

The company is cooperating with the FDA regarding this recall.

CONTACT: Richard Sydenstricker, Director of Food Safety , 1-800-627-8674