Eastern Produce Council Annual Tailgate returns to MetLife Stadium

Sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission and Litehouse, Inc., the Eastern Produce Council was thrilled to be back at MetLife Stadium to host its Annual Tailgate Event on Tuesday, September 21st in East Rutherford, NJ.

Those arriving early, enjoyed a tour of the stadium that included the Press Box and Museum, the Commissioner’s Lounge, and the field. Following a Cocktail Hour featuring Idaho Potato and Litehouse fare, EPC Vice President, Kelly Davis, introduced the evening’s sponsors, Camille Balfanz, Director, Brand Management for Litehouse, Inc. and Ross Johnson, Director Category Management of the Idaho Potato Commission. Both introduced their staff in attendance, remarked on the importance of the Metro NY marketplace to their businesses, and handed over the night to guest speaker, Harry Carson.

Harry is a former American football inside linebacker who played his entire professional career for the New York Giants and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Harry had a different approach to his presentation. He said that since he had the opportunity to talk to many of the EPC members during the Cocktail Hour, he was going to treat his time with the group like a Phil Donahue Talk Show and walk throughout the group answering their questions, football related or not.

Following Harry’s engaging time with the audience, the sponsors raffled off footballs signed by Harry, as well as, Idaho Potato Trucks and Spudy Buddies, and Litehouse Gift Bowls.

The crowd of loyal EPC members, happy to be gathered again at MetLife Stadium, thoroughly enjoyed the night.