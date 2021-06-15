Eastern Produce Council Hosts 46th Annual Golf Outing

It was a great day on the links for the Eastern Produce Council who hosted its 46th Annual Sal Zacchia, Phil LaRocca and Pete Piastra Memorial Golf Outing at Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg, NJ on Saturday, June12th.

The winning team, with a score of 53, was Four Seasons’ Pat Powers, Wes Jones, Pat Campellone, and Jake Barwell. The second place team, with a score of 60 was Brendan Burns and Doug Johnson of Bolthouse Farms and Matt Bernat of Curation Foods.

The Longest Drive winners were Wes Jones and Dylan Dembeck and the Closest to the Pin winners were Samer Rahman, Tony Abbatemarco, Ira Greenstein, and Derek Bender. James Sears and Tony Abbatemarco split the Putting Contest Prize.

Following golf, participants enjoyed lunch and cocktails, a 50/50 raffle, Prize Raffle, and Grand Prize Drawing for a new set of Golf clubs and Bag.

EPC Executive Director, Susan McAleavey Sarlund, thanked the attendees, the Golf Committee (Alexa Conciatori, Kelly Davis, Anthony Latona, Rich Martin, Jim Mulcahy, Al Murray, Gary Roselli, Marianne Santo, and Tracy Simmonds), and all sponsors including Gold Sponsors Dole and Giorgio, and Bronze Sponsors A&J Produce, American Blueberries, Fruitco, Hapco Farms, Lancaster Foods, and Robinson Fresh.

Next on the calendar for the Eastern Produce Council is the Idaho Potato Commission and Litehouse Foods sponsored Tailgate at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, September 21st. The Guest Speaker will be Harry Carson, NFL Hall of Famer and former New York Giant.