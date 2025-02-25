Eastern Produce Council Selects 2025 Leadership Class

The Eastern Produce Council (EPC) has selected the members of its 2025 Leadership Class. This year’s program welcomes 18 highly qualified produce professionals who will benefit from a variety of industry and professional development opportunities. “Our dual-medium learning environment provides occasions for participants to grow and gain valuable knowledge from experiences both in the field and in the classroom,” says Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC Executive Director.

Participants selected for the 2025 program include: Marcus Albinder of Hudson River Fruit Distributors; Susie Alvarez of Dayka + Hackett; Christine Consales of Dole Fresh Fruit; Geoffrey Gero of House Foods; Drew Hennemuth of Four Seasons Produce; Garrett Josephson of Farm-Wey Produce; Drew Koeppel of Katzman Distribution; Nathan Kreiser of Four Seasons Produce; Justin Leis of CJ Brothers Inc.; Michael Lovera Jr. of JOH; Kyle McDevitt of Pacific Trellis Fruit; Emily Naples of JOH; Tyler Schneider of Cleveland Kitchen; Taylor Sears of LGS; Aleksander Skarzynski of Wakefern Food Corp.; Casey Spencer of John Vena, Inc.; Paul Williamson of Highline Mushrooms; and Matt Zapczynski of Idaho Potato Commission.

The 2025 EPC Leadership Class

The EPC proudly announces its 2025 Leadership Class, a professional development program that provides an opportunity for participants to grow and gain valuable knowledge from experiences both in the field and in the classroom.

The EPC’s proven program delivers a wide array of information and experience in a variety of field and classroom locations as well as networking opportunities. The 2025 program will begin in March with a visit to the Philadelphia Produce Wholesale Market (PWPM) in Philadelphia, PA, followed by Holt Cargo Systems at the Port of Gloucester, NJ. “Touring these facilities provides valuable insight into the supply chain,” says McAleavey Sarlund. “It’s a great starting point for our class.”

Throughout the year, the group will participate in various workshops aimed at expanding professional development, leadership skills, and team building, led by an adjunct professor from Rutgers University. The program wraps up in December with participation in the New York Produce Show, including the Cornell University Foundational Excellence Future-Leaders-In-Produce program, the show’s Opening Reception, and recognition at the Keynote Breakfast. “We look forward to working with this great group of individuals as well as with all the accomplished industry professionals who help guide them through our program,” says McAleavey Sarlund.