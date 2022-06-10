Eat Fresh with Organic Bell Peppers From Morning Kiss Organic

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is ready to ship healthy, delicious, organic bell peppers for the summer season. The line includes red, orange, yellow and green peppers and will be available individually wrapped and in convenient tri-color packs.

“Peppers are a warm season crop that thrives during New England summers,” says Marissa Dolan of Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic. “We are looking forward to working again with our trusted organic growers throughout the Northeast.”

Choosing organic means these peppers are grown without chemical residues by sustainable, non-GMO farms. Sweet bell peppers are an excellent source of dietary fiber, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin K.

Crisp, crunchy peppers are an excellent addition to summer salads and sandwiches, or enjoyed as a snack sliced up and dipped in hummus. They are also perfect for cooking because of their mellow flavor. Stuffed peppers make a popular, hearty main course for vegetarian meals.

Morning Kiss Organic employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing loss to product spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.