Eataly Elevates Mushrooms’ Star Power in Spring Campaign with Mushroom Council

Menus, market counters and media events bring mushrooms front and center in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles



New York, NY – The Mushroom Council and Eataly have launched a three-month promotion spotlighting fresh mushrooms as a star ingredient in seasonal cooking. Rooted in the growing momentum of Mushroom Monday, the partnership spans three locations: New York City’s Flatiron store in April, Eataly Chicago in May and Eataly Los Angeles in June.

Eataly is a high-end Italian marketplace that attracts food lovers, home cooks and chefs with its curated mix of restaurants, counters and retail offerings focused on seasonal ingredients and culinary discovery.

As part of the promotion, each month kicks off with the Mushroom Council presenting a Monday evening “Mushroom Celebration” reception at Eataly that brings mushrooms to life for area food media, culinary professionals and content creators. The first event took place on March 31 at Eataly Flatiron’s rooftop restaurant, Serra on the Roof, where 150 guests mingled, tasted, snapped photos, posted to social media and learned about fresh mushrooms in a truly immersive setting.

Attendees sampled mushroom-forward bites and cocktails while interacting with growers as they visited education stations focusing on nutrition, flavor and sustainability. They also experienced a vibrant mushroom wall installation, live mushroom illustrations and educational displays celebrating mushrooms’ culinary versatility, nutrition benefits and distinct sustainability story.

Coast-to-Coast with Criminis and More

Throughout each store’s designated promotion month, Eataly’s campaign will highlight multiple mushroom varieties and promote popular mushroom dishes across its restaurants, fresh counters and grab-and-go cases. Items include:

Pizza alla Pala with Crimini and White Mushrooms, one of Eataly’s best sellers

with Crimini and White Mushrooms, one of Eataly’s best sellers Four Cheese Ravioli with Mushroom Ragu , made with Oyster, Maitake and Crimini mushrooms, available in the take-home case

, made with Oyster, Maitake and Crimini mushrooms, available in the take-home case Tagliatelle Verdi con Ragù di Funghi, a housemade spinach tagliatelle served with mixed mushroom ragù and Grana Padano – developed specifically for the promotion by Eataly’s culinary team

Eataly is supporting the campaign through extensive in-store and digital marketing, including signage at fresh departments, mushroom features in its newsletter, social channels and Eataly Magazine. Each store will also host a mushroom cooking class during its promotional month.

“This partnership brings mushrooms to life in the most engaging and delicious way,” said Amy Wood, President and CEO of the Mushroom Council. “From dishes and classes to signage and storytelling, Eataly is helping elevate mushrooms and connect with curious food lovers right where they shop and dine. Each of our launch receptions features hands-on experiences led by our mushroom growers, creating a powerful and personal connection between the people who grow mushrooms and the people who enjoy them.”

Mushroom Council’s local market kick-off events continue in Eataly Chicago on Monday, April 28 and Eataly Los Angeles on Monday, June 2.

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.