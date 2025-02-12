Edible Garden Expands Production of ‘Squeezables’ Fresh Condiment Line – Shelf-Stable, Stir In Paste Herbs, Redefining Fresh Flavor

Extended Shelf Life and Fresh Flavor – No Compromise on Taste or Quality; Better for Consumers, Retailers, and the Planet

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, announced the successful completion of its pilot production of Squeezables – a new line of shelf-stable, stir in paste herbs designed to revolutionize the fresh condiments category – paving the way for a full-scale ramp-up. This innovation enhances the way consumers experience herbs and condiments, providing a longer shelf life, bold fresh flavor, and a fully recyclable packaging solution that aligns with Edible Garden’s commitment to sustainability and its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.

“Squeezables, our new line of squeezable herbs, represent a major advancement in how consumers experience condiments,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “We developed this product to offer a fresh, convenient alternative to traditional pantry staples. What sets Squeezables apart is their extended shelf life—even after opening—while preserving their bold, fresh flavor. Keeping them refrigerated ensures they remain just as vibrant and flavorful as the day they were opened.”

“Sustainability is at the heart of Squeezables. We designed the packaging to be fully recyclable, reinforcing our commitment to reducing environmental impact. Our goal is to create products that are not only better for consumers but also better for the planet. Additionally, Squeezables’ longer shelf life helps retailers across the U.S. minimize waste while maintaining high consumer satisfaction. By leveraging our established retail partnerships, we are confident in our ability to scale production and distribution efficiently.”

“Squeezables align perfectly with Edible Garden’s reputation as ‘The Flavor Maker.’ These condiments provide a vibrant, natural taste that enhances any meal, setting them apart in a crowded market. As consumers increasingly seek sustainable, better-for-you options, we are proud to offer a product that meets both needs—freshness and environmental responsibility. We believe Squeezables are more than just a condiment, they represent a shift toward healthier, more sustainable food choices. We look forward to continuing to innovate and introducing even more fresh, flavorful products to market in the future.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.