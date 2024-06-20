Edible Garden Implements Proprietary ‘Shrink Savings’ Solutions Focused on Packaging and Shipping to Support Basil Product Offering

Consistent with Company’s Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission, Innovations Expected to Reduce Waste and Offer Superior Products to Consumers

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, announced the implementation of several proprietary “shrink savings” innovations related to its basil product offering, designed to reduce product spoilage typically experienced by retailers.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are excited about implementing several new proprietary innovations, primarily focused on packaging and shipping, which are expected to significantly prolong the shelf life of our basil products, thereby reducing spoilage and driving cost savings for our retail partners. These innovations are an important competitive differentiator and build on our other unique solutions. For instance, our patented self-watering in-store display has already transformed the way plants are displayed, ensuring they remain fresh for longer and greatly minimizing waste at retail outlets. Aligned with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, these proprietary innovations allow retailers to showcase plants at their peak, minimizing waste and providing superior products to our customers. These new innovative solutions will be introduced at the Company’s annual sales meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024.”

“We believe these innovations underscore Edible Garden’s leading role in controlled environment agriculture and could significantly impact our business since basil is the single largest product in our brand portfolio. Alongside our industry-leading fill rates, these innovations bolster our reputation as a dependable and consistent partner, and we believe this is a key reason major retailers across the U.S. are increasingly choosing to work with us.”