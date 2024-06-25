Edible Garden Introduces Integrated Rack Program with Hemingways

Designed to offer retail partners an improved and more efficient way to display the Company’s herbs

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, announced an expansion of its distribution through Hemingways, a leading distributor of organic and all-natural products serving over 350 retail partners in the Northeast. This expansion includes the launch of an innovative, integrated rack program specifically designed for Hemingway’s retail locations, further enhancing the presentation and accessibility of Edible Garden’s products.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to expand our distribution partnership with Hemingways, a key player in distributing our products across the Northeast region. The new integrated rack program is designed to offer Hemmingway’s retail partners an improved and more efficient method for displaying our herbs. The rollout of the integrated racks will initially begin with two of Hemingway’s retail partners, Adams Hometown Markets and Highland Park Markets, with plans to extend it throughout their New England distribution network in the future. The introduction of these integrated racks is consistent with our strategy to enhance brand visibility and improve consumer access to our products. We believe this initiative will provide a more engaging and efficient shopping experience to retail customers, which in turn can help increase sales and general customer satisfaction.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

