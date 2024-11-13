Edible Garden Welcomes James Beard Award-Winning Chef JJ Johnson as Culinary Advisor

Renowned chef and cultural tastemaker joins forces with Edible Garden to drive innovation in culinary products and sustainability initiatives

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, announced that celebrated chef and James Beard Award winner, JJ Johnson, will be collaborating with the Company as Culinary Advisor. Chef JJ, known for his innovative approach to West African and Caribbean cuisine and his passion for sustainability and food equity, will collaborate with Edible Garden to further develop the Company’s product line and inspire consumers and chefs alike with exciting new flavor profiles and culinary innovations.

Chef JJ Johnson is best known for his popular restaurants, including fast-casual rice bowl concept, FIELDTRIP, and Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is also a celebrated author, with his recent book, The Simple Art of Rice, named one of the New York Times Best Cookbooks of 2023. In addition, Chef JJ hosts the hit cooking show Just Eats with Chef JJ on Cleo TV, now in its fifth season.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Chef JJ Johnson to the Edible Garden family as our Culinary Advisor,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “JJ brings a unique perspective as an award-winning chef, and his expertise in blending global flavors with a strong commitment to sustainability and food justice aligns perfectly with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission. His leadership and creativity will help shape the future of Edible Garden’s product offerings by developing innovative flavor combinations that elevate everyday meals for home cooks, food enthusiasts, and professional chefs. Through this collaboration, we will spotlight our USDA Organic herbs and produce, inspiring consumers to incorporate sustainable, fresh ingredients into their culinary repertoire. JJ’s passion for sustainable sourcing and food equity will be instrumental in advancing our efforts to create a more nutritious, flavorful future for all, further reinforcing Edible Garden’s reputation as ‘The Flavor Maker’ and solidifying our leadership in sustainable agriculture and innovative culinary products.”

“I am thrilled to join Edible Garden as Culinary Advisor,” said Chef JJ Johnson. “I have always believed that the freshest ingredients can elevate any dish, and Edible Garden’s commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns with my vision of creating a more equitable and delicious food system. Together, we will inspire cooks of all levels, while also addressing the critical challenges of food justice and sustainability.”

Chef JJ Johnson’s culinary prowess and passion for flavor and innovation have earned him numerous accolades, including the James Beard Foundation Book Award and recognition on Nation’s Restaurant News Power List. In addition to his restaurants and media presence, Chef JJ is widely regarded as a cultural tastemaker and a leading voice on sustainability and food equity in the culinary industry.

A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is also available here .

ABOUT CHEF JJ JOHNSON

JJ Johnson is an award-winning chef, TV Personality, and Author best known for his barrier-breaking cuisine informed by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing. His groundbreaking work has earned him numerous accolades, including a prestigious James Beard Foundation Book Award and recognition on the Nation’s Restaurant News Power List twice. He has been featured on multiple television shows, including his television show, ‘Just Eats with Chef JJ’, on CLEO TV. Chef JJ’s cookbook, “The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table,” was listed as one of New York Times Best Cookbooks in 2023.

He is the chef and founder of FIELDTRIP, a made-to-order rice bowl shop that debuted in 2019 with three locations in NYC and one in the Bahamas, Atlantis Paradise Island. Chef JJ highlights rice as a hero ingredient and showcases it in recipes sourced from around the world. As one of the only fast-casual restaurants on Esquire’s “America’s Best New Restaurants” list in 2020, FIELDTRIP utilizes sustainable ingredients and ethically sourced vegetables and proteins, creating a flavorful and diverse dining experience.

JJ Johnson recently took on the role of Culinary Creative Director of Blue LLama, a jazz club in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and has launched a concept with Wonder called Bankside, which brings the oasis of the Atlantic Shore to New Yorkers and New Jerseyians’ doorsteps.

Chef JJ is a thought leader, community champion, food justice, and equity advocate. He currently is involved with organizations including Rethink Food, Harlem Grown, and Friends of the Children where he uses his platform to evolve the culinary industry.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.