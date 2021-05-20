Edible Garden’s Sustainable Salad Program Now at Meijer

BELVIDERE, N.J. — Edible Garden, the national brand of sustainably grown Non-GMO greens and herbs, launched a new sustainable cut lettuce program at all 250+ Meijer superstores. Perfectly timed to coincide with National Salad Month in May, its goal is bringing more flavorful, fresh, nutritious, and safe locally grown leafy greens and salads to shoppers in the Midwest.

Edible Garden is partnering with Revolution Farms in Michigan, Eden Valley Farms in Indiana, and Superior Fresh in Wisconsin to produce the line using state-of-the-art hydroponic technology. The branded products in protective clamshells are transported directly to Meijer’s regional distribution centers for delivery to area stores within a day or two of harvest.

“Using our network of local advanced greenhouse growers to provide cut lettuce products that support Meijer’s focus on sustainability makes perfect sense,” says CEO Jim Kras. “It also aligns perfectly with Edible Garden’s Zero-Waste Inspired® mandate.

“Traditionally grown leafy greens are especially vulnerable and have a very limited shelf life, yet most follow lengthy routes to market from farms located hundreds or thousands of miles away. Growing them in a clean, controlled environment and selling them closer to home means faster, fresher, higher-quality product on Meijer’s store shelves with significantly less food miles. That’s great for the consumer and great for the planet.”

Headquartered in Belvidere, NJ, Edible Garden supplies sustainably produced USDA-certified organic greens, salad mixes and herbs to Meijer and dozens of other retail partners, including Wakefern/ShopRite, Walmart, Target, Hannaford, H-Mart and Kroger.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden® Ag, Inc., is a privately held leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by a network of Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms, cutting-edge agriculture technology, safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, NJ, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its proprietary farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden also delivers an accessible line of plant-based and advanced nutrition products under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. To learn more, please email info@ediblegarden.com.