Efficiency and Future of Table Grapes: Grapetech 2025 Comes to Chile

UvaNova and Yentzen Group to organize the first technical-commercial event specialized in table grapes, a meeting point for national and international leaders in the sector.

Santiago – The Chilean table grape industry is at a crucial moment. After facing years of challenges that include plant aging, slow varietal replacement, water and logistics crises, coupled with increasing costs, the sector has begun to adapt successfully thanks to the consolidation of new varieties and a renewed focus on global competitiveness. In this context, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Santiago will host the first ever GrapeTech, a unique technical event held at the Casino Monticello Events Center.

Organized by UvaNova, a benchmark in Chilean grape research and development, and Yentzen Group, a world leader in information and events for the fruit and vegetable industry, GrapeTech aims to be the most important technical event in Chile focused solely on table grape production. Its main goal is to bring together the global community of experts to provide technical and commercial aspects allow for the growth of the industry, including post-harvest, crop management, analysis of new varieties, and nutrition, among others.

“We have had complex years in the Chilean grape industry, with a slow and costly varietal replacement that has required a significant effort from producers,” highlights Rafael Rodríguez, president of UvaNova. “However, we are at a turning point, with consolidated varieties and a better capacity to adapt to global demand. GrapeTech will be a unique opportunity to share knowledge, improve practices and plan strategic investments.”

The event will address essential topics such as new, more productive and resistant varieties, methods to increase production efficiency, strategies to optimize resources and reduce costs, and tools to maintain global competitiveness.

“GrapeTech is a necessity for the industry, as it will bring together producers, exporters and researchers from around the world to explore innovations, share advances and face the challenges of the sector together, with a focus on business and efficiency,” says Gustavo Yentzen, CEO of Yentzen Group.

The event will also open its doors to presentations of research, tests and field trials carried out by technicians, professionals, institutes, universities and advisors, offering a welcoming platform to show advances and encourage technical dialogue. The information shared at the event will be essential to strengthen the competitiveness and global positioning of the Chilean table grape industry.

For more information, contact: events@yentzengroup.com or visit www.grapetechconvention.com