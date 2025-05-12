EFI Recognizes Women at the Heart of Agriculture

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the nonprofit capacity-building and workforce development organization that partners with growers, farmworkers and retailers, is excited to announce the launch of an awareness campaign for Farmworker Women’s Health Week, May 11–17, 2025, spotlighting the unique health challenges faced by women in the agricultural workforce and promoting resources that empower them to take charge of their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

The week coincides with National Women’s Health Week and was created by the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 26% of farmworkers are women, performing physically demanding labor in fields and packing facilities. Typically, women’s responsibilities extend beyond the workday, to include managing households, childcare, elder caregiving and community leadership.

EFI is committed to raising awareness of the unique challenges faced by women in agriculture, who frequently encounter barriers to healthcare access, long work hours, language hurdles, lack of transportation and immigration-related fears. These obstacles can delay preventive care and put women at higher risk for chronic illness, untreated injuries and mental health stressors.

“Women in agriculture are not only essential to the food we eat—they are pillars of their families and their communities,” shared LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing communications at EFI. “Supporting their health is not just a moral imperative—it’s vital to create a more equitable and sustainable food system.”

Throughout National Farmworker Women’s Health Week, EFI will be highlighting stories and sharing resources at equitablefood.org/whw, including important tools, many in both English and Spanish, to empower women in agriculture to take control of their health. Several highlights from the toolkit include:

Informational webinar about trauma-informed approaches in the workplace

Downloadable posters and handouts

Videos featuring worker voices and real-life stories

Tips to reduce threats from common risks

“This campaign is about more than just awareness—it’s about action,” Ruzzamenti added. “We are asking agricultural companies to share industry-specific, culturally relevant resources to help women farmworkers advocate for themselves and make informed decisions about their health.”

EFI’s work with farming operations across the Americas, provides structured platforms promoting worker engagement, helping to ensure that women have safer working environments and better access to safety information.

During National Farmworker Women’s Health Week, EFI urges produce industry partners, retailers and consumers to honor the resilience of female farmworkers and join efforts that promote equitable access to healthcare needs and workplace protections for all.

For more information and resources, visit us at: equitablefood.org/whw.

