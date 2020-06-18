Electronic Shipping Kiosk at D’Arrigo California

Salinas, CA: D’Arrigo California has implemented shipping kiosks at their shipping facility in Salinas, CA. This innovative tool, which contains a proprietary software program, was developed to improve efficiencies of the shipping process. D’Arrigo California’s investment in the electronic shipping kiosks and its proprietary software program demonstrates its commitment to provide efficiencies throughout its supply chain.

The electronic shipping kiosk allows the truck driver to minimize the check-in process. Matt Amaral, Vice President of Post -Harvest stated, “technological innovation is a key component that enables D’Arrigo California to better serve our customers, while driving efficiencies within the company. This customized system provides an opportunity for us to positively impact our service level at shipping point.”

The electronic shipping kiosk replaces the typical person to person check-in experience. “This concept which is prevalent throughout airports today, utilizes a cutting-edge shipping program that will be a foundational piece that will enable D’Arrigo California to be on the forefront of how the industry will interact with its customers at shipping points,” stated Mark Houle, Director, Facility Operations. In addition, this program allows the shipping office the opportunity to provide more immediate communication to drivers via text and email.

The touch screen shipping kiosk not only delivers a consistent, high-quality and user-friendly experience but has allowed roles to be redirected and refocused within the shipping department. “This time saving tool has translated to more of the team being available to work ‘on’ the business and less people are needed to work ‘in’ the business, stated Jimmy DonAngelo, Shipping Facility Manager.

In today’s fast paced environment, technology is often a key to one’s experience. At D’Arrigo California’s shipping facility, the electronic shipping kiosk has already provided a positive lasting impression.

###

About D’Arrigo California

From the day the company was founded in 1920 by Stefano and Andrea D’Arrigo, two immigrants from Messina, Sicily, innovation has been its hallmark. D’Arrigo California offers strategies and solutions to its customers in everything from seed research and development, food safety and sustainability, to entirely new approaches to packaging, harvesting and shipping. The company’s brand, Andy Boy, is known for signature products like broccoli rabe, fennel and romaine hearts. D’Arrigo California grows not only conventional and organic products year-round, but also provides services that include cross docking, consolidation, custom growing and commercial cooling.