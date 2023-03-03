Elevate Farms Announces Commencement of Operations at first U.S. Farm, located in City of Orange, ‎NJ

TORONTO – Elevate Farms Inc. (“Elevate” or “Elevate Farms“), a ‎tech-based vertical farming company focused on cost-effectively ‎‎growing leafy green vegetables at ‎mass scale, is pleased to announce the commencement of operations at its first wholly-owned US farm, ‎located in Orange, New Jersey (“Elevate New Jersey“). The entire Elevate New Jersey facility measures ‎‎14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) which includes 4,750 square feet (441 square meters) of ‎unmanned, fully ‎autonomous, grow room space along with processing, packaging and administration. ‎The farm has a capacity to produce up to 11,000,000 plants, or equal to 500,000 pounds (227,000 ‎kilograms) of plants, ‎annually. ‎

Located only 20-miles from Manhattan, Elevate New Jersey is exceptionally well positioned on the US ‎Eastern Seaboard. Our facility is able to locally supply and distribute food to ‎an astounding 19 million ‎people – all within a one-hour drive of the facility. This latest Elevate Farm facility is among the most ‎efficient in the world with over 105 lbs per foot of annual ‎production over the grow area and fewer than ‎‎15 employees. ‎

Elevate Farms is committed to building farms to supply high ‎quality, locally grown, fresh produce to ‎feed the masses. With plans for expansion in the US, New Zealand and Central Europe, Elevate Farms ‎will look to become ‎one of the largest producers of leafy greens in the world. ‎

‎”The entire team has been working relentlessly to bring this latest farm on line. We are extremely pleased ‎with the early results from New Jersey” said Kevin Epp the Chief Operating Officer of Elevate Farms. ‎

‎"At over 100 pounds per square foot of grow space, Elevate Farms is among the most efficient vertical ‎farms in the world. This latest farm will be supplying high quality leafy greens directly to wholesale ‎distribution in the North East, a model which we expect to replicate around the world in the near future" ‎said Amin Jadavji‎, the Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Farms.‎

ABOUT ELEVATE FARMS

Elevate Farms Inc., a patented technology-driven vertically-stacked indoor farming ‎enterprise, is ‎developing high-yield and competitively priced leafy-green food production systems towards realizing a ‎safe and sustainable future. With well over ‎‎a decade ‎of advanced photobiology research already ‎deployed Elevate Farms has built farms in several countries on multiple continents and offers a truly ‎scalable global solution.

