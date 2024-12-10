Elevate Your Plate With Giorgio’s Spicy Trio of Stuffed Mushrooms

Blandon, PA – Giorgio Mushrooms, a leader in fresh, flavorful, and innovative mushroom products, invites you to Elevate Your Plate with bold new items at this year’s New York Produce Show. Visit us at Booth 234 to discover how Giorgio is taking culinary creativity to the next level. Add a kick to your plate with new Spicy Trio Stuffed Mushrooms in Jalapeno, Nashville Hot and Fiery Sriracha flavors.

“Our mission has always been to inspire people to cook with confidence and creativity,” said Bryan Shelton, VP of Sales and Marketing for Giorgio. “With these new products, we’re delivering on that promise while introducing exciting flavors that resonate with today’s adventurous eaters.”

Giorgio develops their products with convenience in mind, providing busy consumers with elevated, flavor-packed options that fit into their fast-paced lives. The Savory Sauté Kits, featuring premium mushrooms paired with Garlic Herb or Tomato Chipotle butters, make it easy for home cooks to create gourmet dishes in just minutes.

“The Savory Sauté Kits offer an all-in-one solution for a quick and delicious side dish, perfectly highlighting the rich, umami flavor of our mushrooms” Shelton adds.

Culinary expert, Chef Barry, will be serving up fresh samples of these innovative new products along with our savory sauté kits. Stop by booth 234 for a firsthand experience of how Giorgio is making it easier than ever to add restaurant-quality dishes to your home. Discover how Giorgio empowers you to Elevate Your Plate by bringing innovation to the table.

About Giorgio Fresh:

Since 1928, Giorgio Fresh, the premier grower, packer and shipper of mushrooms has enjoyed a long-standing reputation for providing the worldwide retail and food service industry with the finest quality mushrooms. A family-owned business with a family tradition of excellence, the Giorgio brand has come to stand for quality and integrity nationally. For more information, visit Giorgio online at www.giorgiofresh.com