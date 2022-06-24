Elyse Seiler Joins Monterey Mushrooms as Sales Manager

WATSONVILLE, CA | Elyse Seiler is Monterey Mushrooms’ newest teammate, joining as a regional sales manager based out of California. Seiler will manage fresh retail and food service mushroom sales in the Western region.

In this role, Seiler will be responsible for the sales of mushrooms grown, packed, and shipped from our farms in Royal Oaks and Morgan Hill, California which grow, harvest, and pack conventional and organic White, Baby Bella & Portabella Mushrooms.

Before joining Monterey Mushrooms, Elyse was a Multi-Channel Sales Manager for a Mariculture company based out of Hawaii. She also has prior mushroom sales experience with Gourmet Mushrooms in Sebastapol, CA. In her prior role, she built and implemented creative sales strategies, including CRM implementation.

“We are excited to have Elyse join the Monterey sales team,” said Mike Stephan, Sales Director. “Her experience in sales and more specifically the Gourmet Mushroom industry will bring us a new perspective and help us provide new products and services to our customers in the West.”

Seiler holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Sonoma State University where she was actively involved in Sigma Alpha Lambda and the National Leadership and Honors Organization.

Elyse lives in San Diego, with her darling new puppy, Ares, and cat Hermes. She loves cooking, gardening, and being on the water. For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

