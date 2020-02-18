Emerson Releases Oversight 2

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., – Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced the release of Oversight 2, a cloud-based online portal which serves as a real-time resource to monitor in-transit shipment information such as temperature, location and other measurements which may affect the quality of perishable cargo. The new interface features enhanced functionalities, including improved response time, intuitive navigation and multi-language support, which provides an overall user experience that is both powerful and easy to use.

“Our customers expect simple and timely access to the real-time information which we provide to give visibility and insight into the status of their valuable cargo,” said Frank Landwehr, vice president and general manager, Cargo Solutions for Emerson. “Oversight 2, with its intuitive design, delivers robust automated reporting, real-time alert information and historical reports, which give our customers the information they need to make important decisions about the status of their in-transit cargo.”

Oversight 2 and the Oversight Mobile app provide the tools to manage shipments effectively from start to finish. Both are available in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Italian, German, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish and French. To download the Android or iOS Oversight Mobile app or for more information on end-to-end cold chain monitoring solutions, visit Emerson.com/Cargo.

Oversight 2 also uses proprietary, state-of-the-art cloud processing to capture precise, in-transit measurements delivered exclusively by Emerson’s award-winning GO Real-Time Trackers. These trackers are currently available for use with 2G, 3G and 4G cellular connectivity.

