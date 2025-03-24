Empire Freezing & Drying Secures Exclusive Sunkist License for Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks

Newark, NJ – Empire Freezing & Drying has secured exclusive licensing rights for Sunkist®-branded freeze-dried products, bringing premium, U.S.-grown freeze-dried fruit to thousands of retail locations across the country. Consumers can expect to see these products begin rolling out in stores starting Q3 2025.

“We anticipate our products being available in thousands of stores across the United States, strategically placed wherever premium food products are offered,” said David Rosenberg, CEO of Empire Freezing & Drying. “Sunkist is a brand synonymous with exceptional quality and high standards, making this partnership a natural fit for our commitment to delivering top-tier freeze-dried products to consumers.”

“Empire Freezing & Drying’s expertise in freeze-dried products aligns perfectly with Sunkist’s dedication to quality and innovation,” said Mark Madden, VP of Licensing & Marketing at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “We are excited to partner on this endeavor and look forward to delighting consumers with a new range of premium fruit products.”

The company’s state-of-the-art Newark facility and advanced freeze-drying technology enable it to offer high-quality, U.S.-grown fruit at competitive prices—a key differentiator in a market previously dominated by imported brands.

“We recognized that launching a freeze-dried fruit brand under the Sunkist name would align with the highest standards of quality and consumer trust,” Rosenberg explained. “As a direct manufacturer rather than an intermediary, we have the unique ability to offer superior products while maintaining competitive pricing.”

Beyond traditional Sunkist freeze-dried fruit slices, Empire is also introducing Sunkist freeze-dried fruit purees with chocolate-flavored coating, a first-of-its-kind innovation in the category. By utilizing advanced freeze-drying techniques, the company preserves the natural flavors and nutrients, offering a unique alternative to conventional coated fruit snacks.

As consumer demand for freeze-dried products continues to grow, Empire is strategically positioned to expand its industry footprint. “Consumers increasingly recognize freeze-dried foods as premium, convenient, and health-conscious options,” Rosenberg noted. “We are proud to lead this evolution alongside Sunkist.”

To learn more about Empire Freezing & Drying’s innovative new Sunkist-branded freeze-dried products, visit https://empiredrying.com or reach out to info@empiredrying.com.

About Empire Freezing & Drying

Empire Freezing & Drying is a leading innovator in the freeze-dried and quick-freezing industry, specializing in individual quick freezing (IQF), freeze drying, chocolate enrobing, and powder processing. Established in 2018, the company brings over 35 years of expertise in delivering high-quality, innovative food solutions. Operating out of a 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Newark, NJ, Empire has pioneered a range of unique freeze-dried products. With a commitment to premium quality, sustainability, and cutting-edge R&D, Empire holds multiple industry certifications, including USDA Organic, FDA, SQF, COR, and OU Kosher.

About Sunkist

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.