Empower Fresh Company is making a SPLASH to Revolutionize Produce Operations in the Independent Retail Grocery Sector 

Kansas City, Mo. – Empower Fresh Company, a leading provider of AI-driven SaaS solutions for independent retail grocery stores, is proud to announce three new partnerships with Queen’s Price Chopper, Ray’s Apple Market, and Pruett’s Foods. These strategic collaborations will bring Empower Fresh’s cutting-edge produce inventory management and ordering tools to grocery stores across the region.

“Partnering with Queen’s Price Chopper, Ray’s Apple Market, and Pruett’s Foods is an exciting step in our growth and mission to help independent grocers thrive,” said Robert Austin, President of Empower Fresh Company. “As a second generation Produce Pro, I am excited to work with all of these multi-generational owned, produce driven, grocers that have remained staples in their communities for so long.”

Empower Fresh’s platform is designed to optimize produce operations, reduce shrink, increase inventory turns, boost sales, and lower labor costs. With a focus on data-driven insights, the platform helps grocery retailers make informed, actionable decisions to streamline their fresh produce departments.

“We are very excited to get launched with Empower Fresh to improve our cost of goods, ordering efficiency, and inventory turns in produce to really maximize profitability in such an important fresh department.” said Dylan Queen, Owner & Operator.

Queen’s Price Chopper, Ray’s Apple Market, and Pruett’s Foods will now benefit from Empower Fresh’s AI-powered features, including real-time inventory tracking, predictive ordering, and shrink reduction solutions. These capabilities will empower store teams to better meet customer demands while minimizing waste and improving overall store performance.

“EmpowerFresh is bringing powerful and innovative technology into our independent grocer world. All of the real-time data of our department’s business is streamlined into one easy to use platform. It is highly customizable and ready to support us in making informed business decisions – leading to Ray’s Apple Market being competitive with national chains.” said Will Hutfles, Produce Director, Ray’s Apple Market.

“Our partnership with EmpowerFresh has been Awesome! With the AI-Ordering, we have been able to stabilize the store inventory, hone in our shrink, and increase our sales opportunities in several categories.” shared Collin Converse, Produce Director, Pruett’s Foods.

About Queen’s Price Chopper

Dylan Queen is the fourth generation of his family to be involved in the grocery industry. His great grandfather, Roy Queen, opened the first family-owned grocery store in the 1940s. The business grew over the years, eventually becoming affiliated with the Price Chopper brand, a well-known grocery chain in the Midwest.

In addition to running multiple Price Chopper stores in the Kansas City area, Barry & Dylan Queen have been advocates for technological advancements in the grocery industry, especially in enhancing customer service and operational efficiency. Barry has been recognized as a leader in the independent grocery sector and has continued to push for innovations to meet changing customer demands.

About Ray’s Apple Market

Ray’s Apple Market has a long-standing history as a family-owned grocery chain in Kansas, particularly known for serving smaller communities with a focus on local, personal service. The company began in 1965, when Ray and Berneice Wohler opened the first Ray’s Apple Market in Clay Center, Kansas.Over the years, Ray’s Apple Market has expanded to multiple locations across Kansas, remaining committed to its roots in small-town customer service and fresh, high-quality products. The store is well-regarded for supporting local farmers and businesses and fostering a community-focused atmosphere. Even as the grocery landscape has evolved, Ray’s Apple Market has maintained its reputation as a trusted neighborhood store in the regions it serves.

About Pruett’s Food

Pruett’s Food, a family-owned grocery company, was founded in 1946 by Raymond and Jewel Pruett. Over the decades, it has grown into a regional grocery chain with a strong community focus, operating stores primarily in southeast Oklahoma and parts of Arkansas. The business is currently managed by their grandson, Ray Pruett, making him the third-generation owner. Ray’s children are also involved in the family business, ensuring its continuity across generations.The company’s philosophy has always been centered around providing high-quality fresh produce, meats, and groceries while staying deeply rooted in local communities, especially in rural and underserved areas. Pruett’s has expanded its footprint in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

About Empower Fresh Company

Pioneering progress in the retail sector, EmpowerFresh leads the way in delivering advanced solutions. Committed to innovation, we empower retailers to thrive amidst constant market changes with AI-driven technology solutions. At EmpowerFresh, we join forces with Independent Retail Grocers, providing tools and real-time data to assist Produce Staff in optimizing their daily tasks, conducting effective staff training, and reducing food waste, all while ensuring competitiveness in the market.