Envy Apples Promoted on Hallmark Channel Properties During Popular “Countdown to Christmas” Programming

Los Angeles, Calif. – Envy™ apples will be celebrating the best of the holidays with the Hallmark Channel and its “Countdown to Christmas,” the network’s popular annual series of all-new original holiday films. With its 24/7 holiday programming, the Hallmark Channel has for the past four years ranked as the most-watched network in Q4 with women aged 25-54.

Beginning in mid-November, Envy™ apples will be featured on Hallmark Channel’s broadcast, social, and digital properties to inspire millions of consumers to include the premium apple in their holiday recipes, décor, and more.

Envy™ will star in a recipe demonstration on Hallmark Channel’s daily “Home & Family” TV morning show, starring Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, as well as in a sponsored video where the “Home & Family” hosts will demonstrate how to assemble a festive cheese and charcuterie board centered on Envy™ apples. Consumers will learn how Envy’s™ delightfully crisp crunch, beautifully balanced sweetness, and slices that naturally stay whiter for longer make it a perfect pick for festive holiday dishes.

In addition to the recipe demonstrations, HallmarkChannel.com will offer more recipes, serving tips, and other holiday inspiration. Display ads throughout the Hallmark Channel’s network of websites will also drive consumers to these online resources, as will posts on its social media. T&G Global, who owns the Envy™ apple brand, is supporting the effort with additional digital advertising, social media content, and a public relations push for a 6-week activation that is expected to exceed 200 million impressions during the holiday season.

Cecilia Flores Paez, T&G Global head of marketing for North America commented, “Hallmark Channel’s popular ‘Countdown to Christmas’ programming is especially relevant this year as families spend more time at home. Envy™ apples invite consumers to pause and enjoy the best of the season, enhancing holiday moments of joy and connection with delicious flavors.”

T&G Global has launched a new website at HolidaysWithEnvy.com that features a series of recipes inspired by several of the holiday films that will premiere as part of the “Countdown to Christmas” this season. New Envy™ apple recipes will be posted weekly to help holiday film fans prepare their accompanying movie-time snacks. For example, Timeless Envy™ Apple Crostini will be a delicious accompaniment when watching the premiere of “A Timeless Christmas” on Hallmark Channel, making movie night at home a more immersive experience.

At retail, Envy™ apples are offered in special holiday 2-lb bags with holiday themed display bins. Additional merry and eye-catching point of sale material is also available. Flores Paez noted “as the spirit of Christmas grows during this important shopping period, so too the opportunity to connect with shoppers in relevant and meaningful ways, which is the purpose of this comprehensive Envy™ holiday activation.”

Envy™ is marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy.

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love fresh produce, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

ABOUT ENVY™

Envy™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scilate apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research, and was patented in 2009. T&G, which owns the Envy™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. Envy™ is now grown, under license by T&G, in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. Envy™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Co.

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks’ flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country’s leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network features an ambitious lineup of original content, including movies; scripted primetime series; annual pet specials including, “Kitten Bowl”and “American Rescue Dog Show”; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, “Home & Family.” Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life’s special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises including “Countdown to Christmas” and many other seasonal offerings. Rounding out the network’s diverse slate are some of television’s most beloved comedies and series, including “The Golden Girls” and “Frasier.” For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com. To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com. Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube