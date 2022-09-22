Envy Claims Second Prestigious Award Win

Envy™ has picked up back-to-back awards in The Kitchn’s annual Kitchen Essentials: Grocery Edition awards – as a repeat winner in the Best in Produce 2022 category.

The highly-regarded awards recognise the best grocery products in every category, which are selected by editors of popular food and lifestyle media outlet Kitchn.

Cecilia Flores Paez, T&G Global’s Head of Marketing for North America says it fantastic to be recognised again as a must-have grocery item for 2022.

“It’s great news Envy Apples has been recognized as a “repeat winner” in this year’s awards, as the write-up touted Envy Apples as “a brilliant cross of Braeburn and Royal Gala, each bite of an Envy apple guarantees that quintessential snap we crave. Each one is totally crisp and the right amount of sweet. Bonus: Their flesh doesn’t oxidize as quickly as other apples, which means you can slice some apples in the morning and they won’t be brown by lunchtime,” says Paez.

“Envy™ apples continue to shine, the superior taste, reliably crisp bite and sweet juiciness, ensures they are a regular item in customers’ shopping lists, and this is validated by winning Kitchen Essentials’ prestigious Grocery Edition awards as a must-have item.”

To view the Grocery Edition award winners click here.

Envy™ is marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy.

About Envy™

Envy™ is a registered trademark owned by the T&G group of companies. Developed in New Zealand and was patented in 2009. Envy™ is grown under license by T&G in selected prime apple growing regions across the globe, including New Zealand, North America, South Africa, Australia, and Europe. Envy™ apples have become an international success story with global demand, sold and distributed in over 60 countries. www.envyapple.com

About T&G Global

Our story began 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today T&G Global helps grow healthier futures for people around the world. Located in 13 countries, our team of 2,000 people both grow and partner with over 1,200 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in over 60 countries. As kaitiaki, we do this guided by kaitiakitanga. For us, this means we treat the land, people, produce, resources, and community with the greatest of respect and care, as guardians of their future. www.tandg.global