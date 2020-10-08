Envy, Jazz Apples Ready for Strong U.S. Fall Harvest, High Impact Consumer Promotions With Celebrity Endorsement

Washington state – T&G Global is forecasting a strong North American harvest for both Envy™ and JAZZ™ apples in the weeks ahead, powered right out of the gate by a variety of promotions to ensure widespread availability of these spectacular tasting cultivars for shoppers nationwide. The brand activations also include a significant presence in broadcast media, among other exciting campaigns to pique consumer interest.

Although headquartered in New Zealand, T&G Global have a team in North America to manage the JAZZ™ and Envy™ programs in Washington, where total volume is projected to meet demand for both premium varieties this season. Growers anticipate a bountiful crop, excellent quality, ideal color, texture and the best-of-class apple flavor that retailers and shoppers have come to expect.

“We’re excited about both the quality and quantity of JAZZ™ and Envy™ this fall, and so are our customers – for Envy™ in particular,” said Chris Willett, T&G Global’s VP growing and sales operations – North America. “Envy™ is an apple with momentum, we have consumers actively seeking the brand out by name at their local grocer. Growers are also actively interested in adding acreage to their farming portfolio which is another true positive for the consumer and the brand.”

Envy Data Reveals Brand Pull

Nielsen scan data collected in late August found Envy™ sustaining a strong premium price, countering a recent trend of wholesale price deflation among most branded apples. “Simply put, Envy™ is a deflation buster for the category,” Willett said.

“We think this has much to do with increased brand loyalty for Envy™,” said Cecilia Flores Paez, T&G Global’s head of marketing – North America. “Consumers who are buying Envy™ are evolving into devoted fans, coming back regularly to purchase more. They appreciate a consistently good eating experience and year-round availability. We are not only enjoying this momentum but focusing on expansion during the final months of 2020 positioning Envy™ as the ideal apple for the holidays.”

High-impact consumer campaigns are taking place in the months ahead, including a partnership with a top-tier cable channel and a collaboration with national radio personality and true Envy™ apple fan, Ellen K. Thematic packaging and bin programs will be available to create eye-catching displays that raise awareness in store and help drive sales.

JAZZ™ Apples Encourages Consumers to Bring on the Snack with Digital Campaign

In August, JAZZ™ launched Bring on the Snack, a campaign which motivates shoppers to reach for healthy snacking options. The promotion emphasizes the uniquely satisfying crunch of JAZZ™ apples as well as their ideally portable size amongst competing apple varieties. With over 3.25M impressions, this campaign started off with a bang and continues to grow as autumn rolls ahead.

JAZZ™ tagged foodie influencer Chef Joel Gamoran, a TODAY show regular and cookbook author, to kick off the Bring on the Snack campaign with a Snackdown competition. Over 26,000 live viewers watched Gamoran challenge rival chefs to create unique, nutritious, and tasty JAZZ™ apple snacks, and audience members to vote on their favorites.

With Halloween just around the corner, Bring on the Snack has morphed into the spooky, fun Bring on the Boo, a themed digital takeover sharing even more unique ways to enjoy this favorite snacking apple. Look for ghoulishly delicious treats featuring JAZZ™ apples, developed by trending influencers, to be shared across digital media just in time for Halloween. Check it here jazzappleus

JAZZ™ and Envy™ are marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy.

# # #

About T&G Global: NZ-based T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love fresh produce, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About Envy™: Envy™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scilate apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand, by Plant and Food Research, and was patented in 2009 – the same year T&G, which owns the Envy™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. Envy™ is now grown, under license by T&G, in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. Envy™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Co.

About JAZZ™: JAZZ™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scifresh apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research and was patented in 2003 – the same year T&G, which owns the JAZZ™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. JAZZ™ is now grown under license by T&G in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. JAZZ™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Company.