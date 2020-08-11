Envy Ranks No. 1 for Nationwide Branded Apple Sales

Envy™ apples further secured their position as the leading sweet, premium apple, during the 2019-2020 Washington season — evident by double-digit growth in sales, volume and velocity and strengthened retail partnerships — creating momentum for the New Zealand Envy™ crop available now.

“The phenomenal growth Envy achieved this past season has catapulted the brand to stardom, consolidating our strong position in the category and building foundations from which to continue to grow,” said Cecilia Flores Paez, Head of Marketing for T&G Global in North America. “Shoppers confirmed what we knew all along, Envy delivers the ultimate apple experience. The brand is driving high levels of preference and loyalty. One bite is all it takes.”

As Washington Envy™ volumes increased 20% – so did its retailer support, with increased distribution, stronger shelf space and more robust – and consistent – promotional activity.

“Envy has proven to be one of those apples you can rely on. That sweet crunchiness makes it perfect,” said Anthony Chanka, category manager for Giant Food (AHOLD). “Once you put that apple in front of the customer, they’re very receptive, whether it’s for snacking, baking…we supported it tactically, but Envy can stand alone and do a lot of good.”

Chris Park, director of procurement at Lotte Plaza Market, an East Coast Asian-focused retailer, agreed.

“Envy is truly the best apple I’ve tried, and, more importantly, my shoppers have tried,” he said. “Envy is a destination in the apple set, and I have someone – daily – telling me how they can’t get enough, due to its unique sweetness and juiciness.”

Envy™ focused on consistent, dynamic and customized promotions with retailers – spanning all formats and regions – ranging from strategic merchandising programs to digital marketing and media to charitable partnerships to aggressive circular support.

Another high-quality Envy season begins in late October – featuring increased volumes, large bulk sizing (and increased pack options), high brix and pressures and clean fruit. Volume is expected to reach more than five-million cases by 2025, Flores Paez said. “We’re confident Envy™ quality will be maintained through its growth, by carefully chosen growers who follow T&G’s stringent standards and are technically supported, pack houses featuring state-of-the-art sorting equipment and fruit that is shipped to higher standards than the industry.”

Key Envy™ partners, including Lubbock, Texas-based United Supermarkets, also look ahead to a bright future for the apple, within the category and among shoppers.

“It’s moving up the charts as a better selling apple, as most people give them a try,” said Joseph Bunting, United Supermarkets’ produce business director, noting Envy™ has the right sweet and crunchy blend for his guests. “We think it will keep moving up the rankings as one of the best-selling apples, as some fade, near the top three or four.”

Envy is marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy. Collectively, the marketers celebrate the performance of Envy™ — which outshone Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp, Gala and Fuji in independent sensory testing — crediting retailer partners willing to showcase the apple; despite the intensely crowded category. Validated by Nielsen scan data showing Envy in the No. 1 position for nationwide branded apple sales for the 52 weeks ending June 27, the trio anticipates high demand for the new crop which begins shipping late October.

Stay tuned for further details regarding Envy™ and the 2020/2021 Washington season; for immediate information regarding Envy™ availability and promotional/merchandising support, contact Oppy, Rainer Fruit Co. and/or CMI Orchards.

