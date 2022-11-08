Envy to Propel Sales With “The Ultimate Holiday Apple” Campaign

Los Angeles, Calif. – Envy™ apples will kick off the 2022 holiday season with significant momentum thanks to a comprehensive marketing campaign designed to drive consumer trials, stimulate repeat purchases and inspire expanded usage occasions.

For the third consecutive year, Envy™ is partnering with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas,” the network’s annual celebration of all-new original holiday films. The popularity of this around-the-clock holiday programming has catapulted Hallmark Channel to the top of the ratings, making it the most-watched entertainment cable network in Q4 among Women 25-54 for six straight years and among Households and Total Viewers for five years in a row.*

Cecilia Flores Paez, T&G Global head of marketing for North America, says, “The holiday season is a perfect time for Envy™ apples to be associated with the special moments in our lives that deserve only the very best ingredients. Our collaboration with Hallmark Channel’s ’Countdown to Christmas’ helps shoppers make an emotional connection to Envy™ as they gain inspiration for integrating this extraordinary apple into their holiday traditions. We are delighted to help boost holiday sales and invite retailers to contact their sales agents for point of sale material and display contest opportunities.”

Dubbed “The Ultimate Holiday Apple,” Envy™ is a year-round best seller** that especially enjoys the spotlight during the holiday season. This shopper favorite will be promoted with festive high-impact marketing activities that celebrate its premium quality, beautiful red color, satisfying crunch, and balanced sweetness.

The brand will highlight a new series of mouthwatering Envy™ recipes as part of the promotion, positioning the apple as a versatile recipe ingredient that can star in any course of any meal of the day during the holiday season. The recipes will appear in Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” Movie Checklist App, a helpful app used by holiday film fanatics to plan their movie-watching schedules. Through an interactive recipe feature, users will peruse a selection of new Envy™ apple recipes with the option to click through to add Envy™ and other recipe ingredients to their shopping cart.

Envy™ apple’s outstanding flavor and texture, and versatility are also on display with the brand being a sponsor of the network’s popular Very Merry Giveaway. This exciting complement to the “Countdown to Christmas” programming offers its dedicated fans a chance to win daily prizes. In 2021, the sweepstakes received 148 Million+ pageviews and more than 76 Million entries. Envy’s™ popular 12-piece cast-iron fondue party set will be awarded to 6 lucky winners as part of this year’s sweepstakes.

Envy™ holiday sales will also benefit from investments digital advertising, YouTube pre-roll advertising, and PR efforts that will generate awareness by reaching an estimated 250 Million+ impressions during Q4 2022.

At retail, Envy™ apple 2-lb holiday pouch bags, display bins, and point of sale material promote the Very Merry Giveaway sponsorship with eye-catching graphics. A custom QR code is featured on pack, taking shoppers to HolidaysWithEnvy.com where they can enter for daily prizes, find shoppable holiday recipes, and locate where to buy Envy™.

Envy™ is marketed by Oppy, CMI Orchards, and Rainier Fruit Co.

* Source: Nielsen, Total U.S., Apple Category, L 52 weeks

** Source: Nielsen L+SD Program based data; NHI Calendar-4th Quarters, Dec months, Nov months & Thanksgiving Weeks from 2013-2021; M-Su 6a-6a. Excludes news & sports.

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love fresh produce, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

ABOUT ENVY™

Envy™ is a registered trademark owned by the T&G group of companies. Developed in New Zealand and was patented in 2009. Envy™ is grown under license by T&G in selected prime apple growing regions across the globe, including New Zealand, North America, South Africa, Australia, and Europe. Envy™ apples have become an international success story with global demand, sold and distributed in over 60 countries. www.envyapple.com