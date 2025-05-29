EPC Leadership Class Attends Rutgers Educational Series

Members of the 2025 Eastern Produce Council (EPC) Leadership Class participated in a leadership series from Rutgers University during April and May. “The Pathways for Aspiring Leaders series presented five one-hour virtual sessions that immersed our class in a journey through leadership,” said Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC Executive Director. “Weekly sessions were informative and thought-provoking and provided opportunity for smaller break-out discussions.”

The EPC partnered with Rutgers Office of Continuing Professional Education (OCPE) for the series which included topics on transitioning from peer to supervisor, giving recognition and feedback, navigating conflict productively, building rapport and developing relationships, and performance management. Nancy Jacoby (RN, BSN, MBA, MHSA, FACHE, PCC, LSSGB) served as Adjunct Instructor for the series. The sessions were moderated by Ryan Burnett, OCPE Administrative Assistant. Participants who attended all five sessions received a certificate from Rutgers.

Leadership Class participant Christine Consales, Senior Assistant District Sales Manager at Dole Fresh Fruit in Parsippany, NJ, expressed gratitude for taking part in the workshops over the last five weeks. “They have made me see things in a better perspective and have made me feel more confident,” she said. “The concept ‘Clear is kind’ was a key takeaway for me.”

Geoff Gero, Sales at House Foods in Somerset, NJ, and Leadership Class participant, felt the seminars provided lessons from an experienced leader as well as collaboration with other students. “The ability to share and learn from others with varied experiences was very valuable,” he said. “I particularly gleaned how open, direct, and consistent communication is key to building relationships with direct reports as well as supervisors.”

The EPC’s esteemed program provides a dual-medium learning environment and includes various tours and classroom learning activities throughout the year. Participants selected for the 2025 Leadership Class include: Marcus Albinder of Hudson River Fruit Distributors; Susie Alvarez of Dayka + Hackett; Christine Consales of Dole Fresh Fruit; Geoffrey Gero of House Foods; Drew Hennemuth of Four Seasons Produce; Garrett Josephson of Farm-Wey Produce; Drew Koeppel of Katzman Distribution; Nathan Kreiser of Four Seasons Produce; Justin Leis of CJ Brothers Inc.; Michael Lovera Jr. of JOH; Emily Naples of JOH; Tyler Schneider of Cleveland Kitchen; Taylor Sears of LGS; Aleksander Skarzynski of Wakefern Food Corp.; Casey Spencer of John Vena, Inc.; Paul Williamson of Highline Mushrooms; and Matt Zapczynski of Idaho Potato Commission.