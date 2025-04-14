Equifruit Offers Free Goat Yoga to Sprouts Shoppers to Celebrate GOAT-ed Fairtrade Bananas

Phoenix, AZ – Equifruit, North America’s leader in Fairtrade bananas, is hosting free goat yoga sessions in select Sprouts Farmers Market stores parking lots to raise awareness about their Fairtrade banana partnership. Why? Because paying banana farmers fairly is the right thing to do. On Friday 18 April and Saturday 19 April, yoga will take place at two stores in Arizona, led by the iconic Arizona Goat Yoga team, to highlight and celebrate fair pay for banana farmers.

“Equifruit Fairtrade bananas are the G.O.A.T of the produce aisle (Greatest Of All Time)!” says Jennie Coleman, President and Co-owner of Equifruit. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Arizona Goat Yoga, for a truly GOAT-ed level experience for Sprouts shoppers. We’re so excited that our Fairtrade bananas are now available in Sprouts stores. By choosing Equifruit Fairtrade bananas, shoppers are contributing to a fairer banana industry and helping keep exploitation out of our food supply chains.”

The Equifruit bananas stocked in Sprouts stores come from farms and cooperatives of small producers, primarily in Ecuador. All Equifruit bananas are certified by Fairtrade International, the world’s most recognized and trusted sustainability certification, working to make trade fairer for the people who grow our food. This certification signals to shoppers that the banana farmers are being paid a fair price for their fruit, reflecting the cost of sustainable production and factoring in decent incomes, environmentally friendly practices and safer working conditions.

Equifruit is a 100%, women-owned banana brand. The Sprouts Farmers Market partnership marks the launch of Equifruit Fairtrade bananas into the Arizona market, offering an ethical option to shoppers that supports fairer pay for banana farmers.

Head down to Sprouts (12415 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032) on Friday 18 April and Sprouts (23269 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255) on Saturday 19 April from 2pm to 6pm to participate in free Arizona Goat Yoga sessions and pick up a bunch of Equifruit Fairtrade bananas. Participants are advised to wear comfy clothing and bring their cell phone to take a TON of pictures with the adorable goats.

Find out why Equifruit is The Only Banana You Should Buy™

About Equifruit

Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer and marketer. We’re a growing produce aisle sweetheart: a certified B Corp, and proudly women-owned. We’re righting the wrongs of banana business history by making fair pay for banana farmers as interesting, followable and loved as pop culture. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. Linkedln, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts.com/about.

About Arizona Goat Yoga

Arizona Goat Yoga, founded by April Gould and Sarah Williams, is the original goat yoga and very first to start this global trend. As a woman-owned business based in Gilbert, Arizona, this one-of-a-kind experience offers goats to jump, climb, and interact with you, much like a circus performance, throughout the entire class. Participants themselves become their obstacles and adorable baby goats in costume hop from back to back, climbing on shoulders, and snuggling in laps. This playful and engaging practice creates a lighthearted atmosphere where fitness, mindfulness, and animal interaction come together in a truly memorable way. Sign up for a class at GoatYoga.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube