Equifruit’s Jennie Coleman Named Canada’s Most Admired CEO

Montreal, QC, – Equifruit, Canada’s leading Fairtrade certified banana company, is thrilled to announce that its President, Jennie Coleman, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired CEOs for 2024 by Waterstone Human Capital.

“These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture – those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices,” says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program. “This year’s winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same.”

“On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, congratulations to the 2024 award winners,” says Parker. “We look forward to celebrating their success and the impact culture is having on their growth and performance.”

Equifruit has earned its place on Canada’s Top Growing Companies list for three consecutive years, a testament to its consistent growth and market impact. However, this success is not solely measured in financial terms. As a Fairtrade International licensee and Certified B Corp, Equifruit is committed to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Jennie Coleman’s leadership has ensured that Equifruit’s growth remains firmly rooted in its mission: prioritizing fairness in every transaction, whether with retailers, farmer partners, or team members. The company’s innovative marketing — a fresh, humorous approach in a crowded grocery landscape — has helped engage consumers while raising awareness of the importance of Fairtrade bananas.

“Equifruit’s growth story isn’t just about numbers; it’s about making a real difference,” said Jennie Coleman, President of Equifruit. “Our team has worked tirelessly to prove that ethical business practices can drive success. Being recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired CEOs underscores that a people-first approach isn’t just good for business — it’s essential for creating meaningful, lasting change in the banana industry.”

Since its founding in 2006, Equifruit has championed fair treatment and fair pay for banana growers. Under Jennie Coleman’s leadership since 2013, the company has expanded its impact, redefining what consumers expect from the produce aisle. “The banana industry is not rainbows and unicorns,” Coleman notes. “The reason there’s a need for Fairtrade is that major problems need to be addressed. That’s what drives us every day.”

This award is a celebration not only of Jennie Coleman’s exceptional leadership but also of the culture and values that define Equifruit. It reinforces the company’s commitment to balancing growth with its unwavering mission to create a fairer future for banana growers around the world.

Find out why Equifruit is The Only Banana You Should Buy™ at: www.equifruit.com

About Equifruit

Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer and marketer. We’re a growing produce aisle sweetheart: a certified B Corp, and proudly women-owned. We’re righting the wrongs of banana business history by making fair pay for banana farmers as interesting, followable and loved as pop culture. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. Linkedln, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter

About Waterstone Human Capital

Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It’s no surprise Waterstone’s promise has culture right in the middle — the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we’ve been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we’ve been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients’ cultures and results every day.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com