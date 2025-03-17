Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) Celebrates Women’s History Month

Highlights and Honors Women’s Contributions to Agriculture



WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers and retailers, is celebrating Women’s History Month by sharing resources, downloadable graphics and stories of women who have made an impact in agriculture.

“This month we celebrate the achievements and resilience of women,” shared LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing and communications for EFI. “Women in ag and produce have played essential roles for centuries, contributing to production, farm labor rights and growth, scientific advancements and leadership.”

Women have always been integral to food production, and today they play an important role in leading farms. According to the 2022 Census of Agriculture, women comprised 36% of all U.S. farm operators. These female-operated farms accounted for 41% of U.S. agriculture sales, or $222 billion, and 46% of U.S. farmland. Women play a decision-making role in 58% of farms in the United States.

Throughout history and continuing today, women have been at the forefront of efforts to improve every aspect of agriculture, from improving labor conditions to advancing food science and advocating for greater access to fruits and vegetables.

The Library of Congress names Dolores Huerta as one of the most influential Hispanics of the 20th century for her work as a community organizer and labor activist. She worked with Cesar Chavez to advocate for farmworkers’ rights, and they co-founded the United Farm Workers in 1962.

Mary Engle Pennington was a chemist, food scientist and refrigeration engineer who pioneered advancements in safely handling, storing and transporting perishable foods. In 1905, Pennington joined what would become the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and, soon after, became the first woman to lead an FDA laboratory.

Lori Taylor, founder and CEO of The Produce Moms, works tirelessly with the produce supply chain, media and government to enhance fresh produce access and consumption in the United States and globally. Through her advocacy, consumers and policymakers are educated on the importance of fresh produce in nutrition, sustainability and food access.

Recognizing the importance of education, Maggie Torres, manager of learning and development at Stemilt Growers, was the first of 11 siblings to graduate from high school and college. Today, Torres empowers others to find their passions through learning, guiding them toward success within the agricultural sector. ​

“Women have long been a driving force behind positive change in agriculture,” added Ruzzamenti. “EFI’s own staff is made up predominantly of women, and we are proud to highlight the contributions of women in ag and to support the next generation of female leaders.”

To access resources and downloadable graphics for Women’s History Month and to read more inspiring stories of women in produce, visit equitablefood.org/women.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing challenges. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.