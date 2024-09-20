Equitable Food Initiative Recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer advocacy groups, is recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month by launching a campaign to celebrate the significant contributions of Hispanic and Latino workers in the agriculture industry and encourage other agricultural companies to participate.

According to the National Center for Farmworker Health, workers self-identifying as Hispanic make up nearly 80% of the agricultural workforce, both U.S.- and foreign-born. It should be no surprise then that the Department of Labor reports the farming, fishing and forestry category has the highest concentration of Hispanic workers. Observed from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Hispanic communities and their contributions to American society and offers an opportunity to recognize their rich contributions to agriculture.

EFI’s new online resources, available at equitablefood.org/HHM, are designed to inform, celebrate and raise awareness of the critical role Hispanics and Latinos play in bringing fresh food to tables across the country. The landing page features a variety of educational materials, including:

One-on-one video conversations with Hispanic farmworkers, showcasing their contributions to agriculture and personal stories of resilience and dedication.

Helpful ways to engage Hispanic workers that can drive business success, enhance workplace dynamics and create sustainable growth.

Resources to learn more about the impact of Hispanic communities in food production.

As a leader in promoting fair treatment, safer working conditions and transparency in agriculture, EFI understands that Hispanic workers are the backbone of the industry. “Hispanic communities are essential to the success of our agricultural system, and their contributions often go unrecognized,” remarked LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing and communications for EFI. “At EFI, we strive to recognize the contributions of workers every day, and Hispanic Heritage Month provides a special opportunity to shine a light on and share their hard work, dedication and the need for fair, equitable treatment on farms. We hope that other farming operations and agricultural companies join us in celebrating the culture, history and background of those contributing to our industry.”

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker voice and engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing problems. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.