Eric Sawchuk Chosen to Represent Allen Lund Company on LCF Board of Directors

Eric Sawchuk has been elected for his second term on the Board of Directors for the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce.

His duties involve representing the Allen Lund Company, providing input, and holding discussions on business issues in the city. In addition, Eric serves as the emcee for the Fiesta Day Parade, an event held each year on Memorial Day. As a member, he attends ribbon cutting ceremonies for new businesses and attends gatherings at various companies in La Cañada Flintridge.

“I am honored to represent The Allen Lund Company as a Director on the Chamber Board. With a company that embraces Faith, Leadership, Integrity and Common Sense”, Eric stated.

Eric has been involved in community service since he was young. He has been elected to public office four separate times and received appointments on various boards and commissions. He has been a member of multiple civic organizations, including the United States Junior Chamber (Jaycees), a leadership training and service organization, and the Kiwanis Club, an international service club.

“We are proud of the work Eric has done and his commitment to service within the community. We look forward to all he will do as a member of the Board of Directors,” commented Eddie Lund, CEO of the Allen Lund Company.

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 450,000 loads a year, additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF.

